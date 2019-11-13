GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga (CBS46)--Gwinnett police are asking for the public to help them solve their latest deadly shooting.
According to police, two people were shot due to a road rage incident on Tuesday, just before 10:30 p.m.
Police said while five males were in a vehicle traveling on 85 north near Indian Trail Road, someone in another vehicle fired several shots into the car occupied by the five adult males.
One person inside of the car died and another occupant was rushed to an area hospital.
Police are withholding the identification of the dead male until they notify his family.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477
