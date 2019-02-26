Stone Mountain, GA (CBS46) Two people have been shot during a vehicle repossession in Stone Mountain early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at the Shell gas station on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain.
Police tell CBS46 that a repo man was training another employee when he was shot in the neck and shoulder. He was able to drive himself to the Shell station to call police.
The suspect who shot the repo man also shot himself in the foot in the process. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Charges are pending.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact police.
