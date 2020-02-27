ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta police investigate a double shooting in southeast Atlanta around 8:30 p.m.
Two victims were located near 1047 Redford Dr SE. Officers found one man who appeared to have bullet wound to the leg. A second man was found near the trees. He had been shot with a wound in his torso.
Both men were taken to the hospital. They were alert and conscious. Police believe the suspect left the location in a sedan.
The investigation is ongoing. CBS46 News will have updates as information becomes available.
