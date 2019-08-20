ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people were shot on the campus of Clark Atlanta University with less than 24-hours left before the start of Fall classes.
Atlanta Police say at least one person was shot in front of the Robert W. Woodruff Library located near the intersection of Beckwith Street and James P. Brawley Drive SW just around 10:38 p.m. on Tuesday.
One victim was grazed by a bullet, however, the nature of the second victim's injury is not yet known. Both were transported to an area hospital.
APD are canvassing the area for witnesses. A suspect description is known at this time.
Classes begin at the university on Aug. 21st.
CBS46 is headed to the scene. We will continue to update the story as it develops.
