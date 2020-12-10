Police were called to two shooting locations in SW Atlanta Thursday afternoon. One shooting victim was found lying in the middle of Peeples Street SW. He appeared to have been shot in the head, according to Atlanta police.
Atlanta Fire Rescue and Grady EMT’s gave medical treatment at the scene before the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Around the same time, another man who was shot arrived at Atlanta Fire Station No. 14 on Lee Street SW. It is approximately a half a mile from the Peeples Street SW shooting location. He had a bullet wound to the abdomen area. He was uncooperative with officers and would not answer questions.
Atlanta police homicide unit is working the incident. Preliminary findings indicate the two shooting locations may be connected.
CBS46.com will have more information as it becomes available.
