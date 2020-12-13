Clayton County Police and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a domestic violence incident in Jonesboro wherein two people were shot.
Reports say that, upon arrival, a Sheriff's Deputy shot the alleged shooting suspect.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the officer involved shooting, while the Clayton County Police handled the investigation into the domestic shootings.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
