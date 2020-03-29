COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Law enforcement officers are looking for three robbery suspects who help up a Waffle House early Sunday.
The trio walked into the Waffle House located at 4410 Highway 54 in Newnan around 3 a.m. One of the suspects pulled a gun on employees while the other two stole money from the cash register. They also cut open the safe to take that money.
Coweta County Sheriff’s Office describe the suspects as being two males and a female with dark complexion and wearing dark clothing with masks covering part of their faces.
If you have any information which could lead to the indentification of these suspects or their vehicle, please contact Coweta County sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.