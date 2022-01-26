UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two students were stabbed during a fight at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County Wednesday morning.
One victim is in critical condition; the other person's condition is unknown.
It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school on Feldwood Road in Union City, sending the school into lockdown.
The school district said three students were taken into custody. As of Wednesday afternoon it was not known what charges, if any, the three are facing.
Fulton County Schools provided the following statement:
“Two students sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an altercation involving a stabbing on campus. Fulton County Schools police were on site and a lockdown was initiated while school administrators and police initiated an investigation. Three students were taken into custody.”
Fulton County Schools Police are investigating the incident.
"Out of nowhere my teacher came in and she said we might be going into lockdown because someone was stabbed," said Malik Ware, a senior at Banneker.
"The first thing I thought was, I've got to go home so I called my mom, I was like, 'mom come get me,' but then they wouldn’t let us leave, we had to go on lockdown," said Ware.
Students reported seeing blood in a hallway after the incident.
Parent Alexis Leon happened to be at the school for a meeting when it happened.
"While we were in the office, that’s when they came in rushing everybody into the conference room. From there it was like what’s going on, whats going on?" she said.
"They came in asking for the first aid kid, the defibrillators and stuff," Leon added.
Parents were allowed to take their children home after a few hours. Other students remained in school for the rest of the school day.
