WASHINGTON, DC (CBS46)—Senator Kelly Loeffler’s office confirmed two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
In an emailed statement, Senator Loeffler’s office wrote, “on Friday, Senator Loeffler was tested for COVID-19 after learning that two of her Senate staffers had tested positive. Senator Loeffler tested negative.”
In addition, Senator Loeffler indicated she will vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Monday.
Senator Loeffler’s office did not indicate the date the staff members tested positive or if the staff members displayed any symptoms.
Senator Loeffler’s office announced she previously tested negative for COVID-19 after she came into contact with President Trump earlier this month.
