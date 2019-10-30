DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit needs the public’s help in locating two men who have ties in two local murders.
Police believe that 24-year-old Demonta Lamar Anderson was connected to a murder that happened on October 20 at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road. The second suspect was identified as 41-year-old Christopher Sellers, who may be connected to a murder on April 20, 2019 on Glenfair Road.
Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of either suspect is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit by calling CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS. A reward may be possible if the information provided leads to an arrest.
