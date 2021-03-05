SPALDING COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) – Detectives need your help identifying two suspects that are wanted in connection to recent break-ins at SecurCare self-storage.
Police believe the suspects are male and female.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Trahan at 770-467-4282 x 31580 or etrahan@spaldingcounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.