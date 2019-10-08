NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Covington Police are looking for two people accused of stealing items from several cars late Saturday night.
The department released surveillance video of the suspects.
"Windows were not smashed, we believe the doors to the vehicles were unlocked," Officer Justin Stott said.
Cars on Old Monticello Street, Cherry Valley Drive and Louise Street had something stolen from inside, including wallets and a handgun.
Stott told CBS46 it is a reminder to not leave doors unlocked.
"Don't leave valuables inside the car, especially if you're parking outside," he said.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Covington Police.
