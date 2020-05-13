CLAYTON CO. (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over two men in a vehicle, and both men gave names deputies refused to believe.
According to a press release from Clayton County, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on May 7th. During the encounter, the driver and passenger inside of the vehicle told deputies their names were Victor Hill and Alphonzo Kimbro.
Deputies thought these were “wise guys” because Victor Hill is Clayton Counties’ current sheriff, and Kimbro is the former sheriff Victor Hill defeated three elections ago.
It turns out, the young men were telling the truth, that is their names.
After a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located drugs and a gun in the vehicle and both men were arrested, police stated.
