ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Oakland Cemetery is Atlanta’s oldest public park, a popular attraction used for a number of events.
Nineteen-year-old Fiona Hurley felt it was a trusted area. She and a friend parked right outside of the cemetery on Saturday and walked to Little Five Points.
“We decided to go to Zesto and get ice cream and then after that we were like okay let's go get our cars.”
The girls walked back to their cars and were met by two gunmen.
“The second we shut the doors, both of them swung back open and on both sides they were yelling at us ‘get out, give us your stuff.’”
Hurley said at first, she resisted.
“I was sitting there refusing to give him my stuff to which he was like I’m going to shoot you in your head, give me the stuff now. So I gave him everything that was in my hands, which was my phone, my wallets, my keys.”
The thieves took off in the girls' cars, Hurley's gray Toyota Corolla and her friend's Silver Hyundai Sonata.
“They looked like they were maybe my age, a year or two older maybe,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Hurley is still anxious about what happened.
“I had a full-blown panic attack,” she said. “I haven't gone to sleep yet.”
So far this year, there have been two cars stolen in the area, five car break-ins, two burglaries and a pedestrian robbery.
Hurley said her experience is a reminder that nowhere is totally safe.
“People think ‘I'm with my friend, it's fine.’” “I was with my friend. I was not fine.”
