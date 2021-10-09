CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two teenagers who have gone missing.
Police are looking for 16-year-old Naneka Campbell, who was last seen Friday on Lake Regency Drive.
Campbell is described as a 16-year-old black female with red and blonde hair and brown eyes. She’s 5’6” and weighs approximately 130 lbs. Campbell was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Meanwhile, late Friday night, police say Antavious Jones, 13, went missing from the 1000 block of Flat Shoals Road in College Park. Jones is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’2” and weighs approximately 110 lbs.
Jones was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of either teenager is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
