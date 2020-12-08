A teenager arrested Monday for the murder of a 22-year-old man in October.
The 15-year-old suspect is accused of shooting Trevion Jones-Tolbert at a Decatur residence during an attempted robbery October 16, 2020, according to the arrest warrant.
The juvenile cooperated with police at the time of the arrest. Authorities charged him with murder. He was taken to a regional youth detention center. His name will not be released because he is a juvenile.
Police arrested two other suspects on murder warrants October 17, 2020, in connection to the homicide. Damarious Glass, an adult, was taken to DeKalb County jail and later released on bond. The second suspect, a 16-year-old, was taken to a regional juvenile detention center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.