DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) Two woman have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting outside a Gwinnett County gas station in early February.
Jamun El Winslow, 20, of Lawrenceville was found shot to death in front of the Grande Club Apartments on Club Drive on February 5. Police say the shooting actually happened outside of the Shell gas station on Pleasant Hill Road and El Winslow may have driven himself to the apartment complex.
On Tuesday, police arrested Silvia Najarro and Jayce Villafana-Diaz, both 19, both of Lilburn, and charged them with felony murder and aggravated assault.
The shooting is still under investigation.
