Atlanta, GA (WGCL)
Two teens are hospitalized after an overnight shooting in southwest Atlanta.
The shootings happened around 11:45 p.m. behind a Chevron gas station on the 2600 block of Steele Avenue.
Police say a 15 year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to Eggleston Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
An 18 year-old man was shot in the hand and transported to Grady Hospital where his condition is also unknown.
One of the victims told police he was walking down the street when he was shot. It is unclear what prompted either shooting.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.