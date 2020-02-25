EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) - A large fight appears to have sparked a triple shooting killing two male teenagers Tuesday afternoon.
East Point police officers responded to a shooting call near the foot bridge between Main Street and the Wagon and Buggy Works around 4:20 p.m. They found one male at the bottom of the foot bridge near the Buggy Works parking lot. The shooting victim was killed, according to police.
A second shooting victim ran across the railroad tracks toward the opposite side of the foot bridge. Officers found him collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
A third shooting victim later arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital.
This is an active investigation. Witnesses told police the shooting came after a fight between a large group of people. Anyone with information is asked to call the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.
