CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS 46) — Be on the lookout for two job fairs next week, including Clayton County Public School positions.
On Tuesday, June 15 Clayton County Public Schools will host a Virtual Transportation Job fair. They are seeking bus drivers and monitors. Those interested can register here and view current Clayton County Public School vacancies on the career tab at www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
Additionally, Clayton County Public Schools will be present at the City of Morrow and Development Authority of Clayton County's job fair on Friday, June 18th. Those interested can register here.
The fair will take place at the Morrow Center located at 180 Southlake Circle, Suite 100. Participating Clayton County Public School departments include transportation, maintenance and nutrition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.