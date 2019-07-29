ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police say two recent robberies near Piedmont Park were committed by the same group of young people, because the MO used in both crimes was so unique.
In both cases, the victim was walking alone at night when the group snuck up behind them, put the them in a choke hold, threw them to the ground, punched and kicked them – and then took off with their belongings.
The first incident happened on July 18th at around 10:30pm near 731 Peachtree Street NE.
“A male was grabbed from behind – although this time they were able to entice him by saying that they knew of a party and did he want to go with. He had been drinking, he was from out of town, I think he decided that ok, I’ll go check this out with them, walks a few blocks with them, when they get him into an isolated area, grab him from behind, bring him to the ground, kick him several times, then he’s stabbed 8 times,” said Major Michael O’Connor with Atlanta Police.
Eleven days later, on July 27th, the second incident happened.
A man was walking towards Piedmont Park to cut through on his way home around midnight – when he was ambushed from behind by a group of three individuals. Police say he was wearing earbuds, listening to music and didn’t hear the group approach. He described the attackers as being 2 men and 1 woman, all African American, in their late teens to early 20’s. He said one of them put him in a choke hold, threw him to the ground, began punching and kicking him, and then stabbed him 7 or 8 times. The victim made his way to the street and a passerby called 911. Police responded to 1320 Monroe Dr. NE, the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Police say in both cases the suspects stole credit cards, which were used after the crime. Police are confident they’ll track the suspects down through those credit card transactions, but they are warning the public in the meantime to remain vigilant, do not walk or jog alone at night, and avoid wearing earbuds if possible.
“We really need to put an end to this before they kill someone out there,” said Major O’Connor.
If you have any information on these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.