ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Georgia Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division is searching for Christopher Dewayne Miller of Dacula and Zulieka Hosch of Lawrenceville for insurance fraud.
Miller, 30, is being charged with 1 count of Insurance Fraud for allegedly defrauding Lemonade Insurance Company.
In May, he allegedly submitted fraudulent purchase receipts from Nordstrom and Michael Kors to fraudulently obtain insurance payment relating to a theft claim.
Hosch, 37, is being charged with 1 count of Insurance Fraud and 1 count of Forgery in the First Degree for allegedly defrauding Lemonade Insurance Company.
According to Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, Hosch allegedly submitted multiple fraudulent purchase receipts from Walmart, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Von Maur, and Sunglass Hut to fraudulently obtain insurance payment relating to a theft claim.
“Insurance fraud is a very serious offense. Not only does it impact the individual or company that was taken advantage of, it also impacts policyholders in the form of increased premiums,” said Insurance Commissioner John F. King.
If you have any information on Miller or Hosch, call the Criminal Investigations Division at 800-656-2298. You can remain anonymous.
