COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46)- Police have confirmed to CBS46 the fatal shooting of two women Wednesday night.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near Clark Street and Alexander Street in Covington.
Police say two women were shot and killed while a man was hospitalized.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
