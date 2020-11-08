A two-year-old boy is recovering after an accidental shooting in DeKalb County.
The shooting happened Saturday just before 9 p.m. near the 100 block of Willow Ridge Way.
According to DeKalb County police, “child was in a room with an unsecured gun when he was injured in one of his limbs.”
The child was taken to a local hospital, underwent surgery and recovering, according to a police spokesperson.
Police arrested Phillip Jones, 36, in connection to the shooting.
Jones was booked into the DeKalb County jail and charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct.
