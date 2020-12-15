A two-year-old is dead, and her babysitter is facing several charges.
The family of the little girl told CBS46’s Melissa Stern the babysitter was a longtime trusted friend of the family for years.
“Hey, I love you. I love you, you’re a sweetheart,” you can hear someone saying to two-year-old Fallon Fridley in a video sent to CBS46’s Melissa Stern by Fridley’s grandma.
Her family called her “an angel.” Now, she’s an angel in heaven.
On December 9th, police say they found Fridley unresponsive inside an apartment on Monterey Parkway in Sandy Springs. Twenty-nine-year-old Kirstie Flood, Fridley’s babysitter, was arrested.
“I wasn’t surprised at all, I was heartbroken, and felt extremely guilty, because I didn’t continue to keep calling and having them check on the child, but when I left the apartment complex, I washed my hands of it, so I wasn’t surprised,” said Antoinette Neri, the former manager of the apartment complex.
First responders rushed Fridley to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta but she didn’t survive.
Neri said she knew Flood well. “Kirstie was absolutely erratic,” added Neri.
Fridley’s family said the babysitter first reported the little girl died after falling at the playground. But an autopsy revealed she suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death under Flood’s watch.
“We were in contact with the police daily the month of August, every single day we had the police at Kirstie Flood’s apartment,” Neri said.
According to Sandy Springs police, there have been six incident reports involving Flood since August of this year. The reports range from larcenies, harassing communications, and criminal trespass.
Neri also sent us screenshots from Facebook – saying Flood was running an illegal daycare.
“I did file a lease violation for trying to run a business out of her home, because that is a lease violation,” Neri added.
The babysitter has been charged with two counts of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated battery, and first degree cruelty to children. According to the Office of The Fulton County Clerk of the Superior & Magistrate Courts, Flood was denied bond.
You can always look up to find out whether a childcare provider is licensed and view the provider’s licensing record.
You can use the National Database of Childcare Licensing Regulations or the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning sites.
Fallon's memorial service will be held on Thursday.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.
