DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A child wandering around a DeKalb County apartment complex was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday evening.
DeKalb Police say the vehicle was exiting the Austin Oaks complex on Glenwood Road around 7:17 p.m. when the child was struck.
The two-year-old male child, later identified as Logan Lewis, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He died later that evening from his injuries.
The driver remained on the scene. The incident remains under investigation, therefor police have not filed charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.