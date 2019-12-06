ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Missing two-year-old Sean McGay was found safe with family members this evening, according to Fulton County Police.
A Levi's Call was issued for the toddler after his father, Sidney Hepburn, took the child following a domestic violence incident early Friday afternoon. Hepburn left McGay with family. Police have not located the father but say that he will face charges.
A statewide alert was sent out stating the father and son were last seen at the Economy Inn in the 4000 block of Wendell Drive in Atlanta. They may have been traveling in a Hertz rental described as a silver sedan with Virginia tag #UYK9062.
Hepburn is a black male, 5'6", 135 lbs., brown eyes and black dreads.
Police say Shelia Hansborough, the child's mother, was involved in an altercations with Hepburn when she was struck, and had a gun pulled on her. Hepburn then fled the motel with their child.
Prior to taking the child, Hansborough said Hepburn told her someone would die today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.