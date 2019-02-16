GRIFFIN, GA (CBS46) A father is behind bars and a two-year-old is recovering from ingesting methamphetamines.
Spalding County Sheriff's Office says the two-year-old got a hold of the drugs in the father's home located in the 900 block of Greer Road. The father was aware that child ingested the drugs but did not seek medical assistance.
The father was later identified as Keith Edward Teubner. He faces charges for cruelty to children, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
The child has been turned over to the DFCS.
