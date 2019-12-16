JACKSONVILLE, FL. (CBS/CBS46) It's a Christmas miracle for a Florida family after two young children reported missing on Sunday were found safe in a pump house in a wooded area near their home.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted that 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams were found safe but it was tough getting to them inside the hospital because the firefighters who found them wouldn't let go of them.
It was a major team effort in rescuing these two little kids....but these firemen wouldn’t let go of them till they got to the hospital. @lennycurry @jsosheriff @CityofJax @FirehouseNews @JSOPIO pic.twitter.com/UWDj9WuJob— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) December 18, 2019
The children were reported missing on Sunday when a family member called police to report the children were gone. An nationwide Amber Alert was triggered and K-9 teams, drones and police cruisers from the sheriff's office and other agencies took part in the search.
According to Jacksonville CBS46 affiliate, Action News Jacksonville, the rescuers gave the kids candy and water but they were hungry and said they wanted a cheese pizza. The rescuers were more than happy to oblige, chipping in to get the kids a cheese pizza.
Sheriff Williams said one of the rescue team members heard children talking and found them in a dilapidated pump house/fort area in the woods -- not far from their home in Paradise Village. Sheriff Williams believes the kids just wandered off and were likely alone the entire time.
