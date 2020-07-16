ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police officers hit the pavement Tuesday afternoon to provide Zone 3 community members with Kroger gift cards.
The gesture of bridging police and the community it serves was made possible through the generosity of media mogul Tyler Perry who donated 1,000 gift cards.
"This is about the community that I love, that I live and work in. This is about good people who are in need of a hand up not a hand out. This is about the good police officers who do their job well everyday some of which are my personal friends. This is about trying to bridge unity in a city that adopted me and held me up high enough to reach my own branch on the tree of success. I love Atlanta and its people!," said Perry.
Throughout the afternoon officers were seen near the Dunbar Recreation Center and the former Wendy's on University Ave. speaking with members of the community.
Their message through it all is simple: "We must work together to heal after protests & civil unrest."
You are looking at real moments of joy between APD & the community made possible by the generosity of Tyler Perry. 💯 Thank you to Tyler Perry for donating $50 Kroger gift cards to help us spread good will in the community. We gave out the gift cards in Zone 3 (Southeast Atlanta) near the Dunbar Recreation Center & the former Wendy’s location on University Ave. We must work together to heal after protests & civil unrest. #APDCares #OneAtlanta #GivingBack #MakingADifference #CommunityPolicing #Positivity #GoodNews
