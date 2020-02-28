ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the first time since the untimely passing of his 26-year-old nephew, Tyler Perry is speaking out about the loss in a somber message posted to his Instagram.
Perry's nephew Gavin Porter was incarcerated at the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville, Louisiana where he was found hanging in his cell on Saturday, Feb. 22. He had been in prison due to a 2016 murder conviction where he tragically shot his father after an altercation.
Perry said he knew that his nephew had committed a heinous crime, and even though Porter would have to serve 20 years behind bars, the mogul hoped to one day employee him.
"Call me naive, but it was my hope that after serving his time, really reflecting, showing much remorse, and asking God for forgiveness, that he would have been able to come work for me," said Perry in his Feb. 27 post on Instagram.
Perry, who became the first African American to own a major film studio in America, hired former inmate Derrell Hall in January to join Tyler Perry Studio's landscaping department.
Perry said he visited his nephew prior to being transferred to prison, reassuring the young man that he was loved, but that he also had to be punished for his actions.
Still, the death was a blow to the family.
"Three days ago, I got the horrible news that he allegedly committed suicide in prison. I say allegedly because, unfortunately, our criminal justice system and prisons have been notorious for cover ups and/getting it wrong."
Reports spread to the media that Perry and his family suspected foul play in Porter's death in the hours after the death being reported. His social post only solidified what many suspected to be true.
"With that in mind I have hired Dr. Michael Baden to do a second autopsy, and we are expecting the results soon. I want to be clear that we are not a family of conspiracy theorists, and we want to believe that there was no foul play, just as the sheriff has stated publicly," wrote Perry.
He ended his note simply and with gratitude.
"On behalf of me and my sister we thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, and we will have no further comments at this time."
