For hours, hundreds of cars lined the streets of southwest Atlanta, hoping to be 1 of the 5,000 people to receive free thanksgiving goodies from Tyler Perry studios.
Brandi Bay decided to participate. "I got up at 630, got here about 7 and I was in line for about two hours on the highway." she said.
For some the wait was worth it, after receiving their box filled with a plethora of items to make a thanksgiving meal plus a $25 gift card to Kroger.
"So Tyler Perry.. Thank you for the gift card.." Bay said.
Due to the pandemic, the giveaway was "drive through only" with masks required.
While most had a fairly smooth ride to the studio gates, those without a car, not so much.
"We had a little issue with people not having a car.. And being able to get a box but we sent the young lady out here to fix that for us and she was able to get us a box." said Terry McGroom.
In a year packed with hardships and setbacks, most people were just grateful for any kind of blessing, especially in time for the holidays.
"I’m going to use it for my family so.. Thank you!"
"I am grateful. I appreciate you Tyler Perry."
