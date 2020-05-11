ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Media mogul Tyler Perry's Atlanta-based studio gifted hundreds of gourmet meals to Grady Memorial Hospital to kick off National Hospital Week on Monday.
Grady baby and celebrity chef Elliot Farmer whipped up the meals that were delivered by Tyler Perry Studios staff.
“We are absolutely astounded by the generosity and kindness of the Tyler Perry Studios staff. To do something this special for our frontline care providers and support staff makes this year’s hospital week celebration extraordinary,” said Lindsay Caulfield, Grady’s Chief Experience Officer. “We are humbled and honored by their support.”
