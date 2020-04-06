ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Media mogul Tyler Perry left a generous tip to show his appreciation for restaurant workers over the weekend.
Perry ordered take out at Houston's Restaurant on West Paces Ferry Road and left a $500 tip for each of the restaurant's 42 employees, for a grand total of $21,000.
