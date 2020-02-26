FARMERVILLE, La. (CBS46) -- The family of media mogul Tyler Perry has suffered a loss after learning of the passing of his 26-year-old nephew while in custody at a Louisiana prison, according to People Magazine.
Gavin Porter was found hanging in his cell at the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville. Porter was allegedly involved in an altercation with other inmates on Feb. 22.
He was being held for the October 2016 murder of his father Gary Wayne Porter. The two were
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.