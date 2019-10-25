ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tyler Perry Studios will host the November Democratic presidential debate. CBS46 was the first to break the news on Friday, October 25.
#Breaking: Tyler Perry Studios will host the November Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta. We first brought you potential sites w/ @Rashad1380 on @CBS46 https://t.co/uVOeNuGqS0 pic.twitter.com/EH8N5QvVAD— CBS46 (@cbs46) October 26, 2019
The studio, which is situated on a 330-acre lot that was once the Fort McPherson Army base, will be the grounds of a showdown between confirmed candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, and Tom Seyer.
Democratic Debate site is set: @TPStudios is a model for Georgia’s vibrant film industry, an engaged corporate citizen and an exceptional location for our #DemDebate. Looking forward to welcoming the candidates to Georgia on November 20. #gapol— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 26, 2019
CBS46 Political Analyst Rashad Richey first brought viewers the news of sites contending for the debate during our 6 p.m. newscast. Other Atlanta sites considered were North of Buckhead and the Gateway Center Arena.
Moderators for the debate were announced October 23; they are Ashley Parker, Kristen Welker, Rachel Maddow, and Andrea Mitchell.
The format and time have yet to be announced.
CBS46 will continue to bring you the latest updates.
