ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tyler Perry Studios will host the November Democratic presidential debate. CBS46 was the first to break the news on Friday, October 25.

The studio, which is situated on a 330-acre lot that was once the Fort McPherson Army base, will be the grounds of a showdown between confirmed candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, and Tom Seyer.

CBS46 Political Analyst Rashad Richey first brought viewers the news of sites contending for the debate during our 6 p.m. newscast. Other Atlanta sites considered were North of Buckhead and the Gateway Center Arena.

Moderators for the debate were announced October 23; they are Ashley Parker, Kristen Welker, Rachel Maddow, and Andrea Mitchell.

The format and time have yet to be announced.

CBS46 will continue to bring you the latest updates.

