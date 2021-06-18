ATLANTA (CBS46)—Tyler Perry is expanding his real estate portfolio in Atlanta.
According to a press release, Fort Mac LRA Board voted to accept a proposal from Tyler Perry to buy another 37.5 acres on the existing Fort McPherson property.
The newly purchased land sits on the south side of the Fort McPherson LRA property between Tyler Perry Studios' current entrance and Lee Street.
The proposed site will include an entertainment area open to the public, complete with a theatre district, retail, and restaurants. A Fort Mac spokesperson said there will be plenty of employment opportunities for job seekers.
In 2015, Tyler Perry bought more than 330 acres on the former army base. The purchase made Tyler Perry Studios one of the largest movie production facilities in the country.
“Today is a good day. I’m grateful for the opportunity this gives Tyler Perry Studios to extend our footprint in Atlanta and create more opportunities for the people of Southwest Atlanta with restaurants, entertainment venues, and other business opportunities,” Perry said in a statement.
In addition, a Fort Mac spokesperson said Bishop T.D. Jakes also purchased land on Fort McPherson.
“I’m looking forward to collaborating with my friend T.D. Jakes on his separate but adjacent project and I also want to thank Governor Kemp and Mayor Bottoms for their continued efforts to make Atlanta a better place,” Perry said.
Bishop Jakes’ real estate company will buy 94.5 acres.
Governor Brian Kemp said the development is “a real shot in the arm for an important community within the state of Georgia. Significant job creation such as this will create more opportunities for hardworking Georgians and surrounding small businesses, which are the real backbone of our state’s economy.”
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said, “This agreement marks another monumental chapter in the history of Fort Mac. Thank you to Tyler Perry and Bishop TD Jakes for their vision and investment in the Southwest Atlanta community. The positive impact will be felt for generations to come.”
