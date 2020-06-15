ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An attorney for the family of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks announced during a press conference on Monday that media mogul Tyler Perry will pay for the man's funeral.
Multiple members of Brooks' family also spoke during the press conference, many of them expressing their frustration and heartbreak over the death of Brooks, who is black, at the hands of a white Atlanta police officer.
The shooting death, partially captured on multiple cameras, showed Brooks struggling with an officer Friday night before he wrestled away a stun gun. Brooks then began to run. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks made it just a little way before he allegedly turned towards officers with the stun gun raised and an APD officer shot and killed him.
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned her position fewer than 24 hours later and Officer Garrett Rolfe, the officer who fired the shots, was terminated immediately while the second officer involved, Officer Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.