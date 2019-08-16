ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 40,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patties that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.
The recall covers 26-oz plastic bags of breaded chicken patties with rib meat. The product has a best if used by date of January 31, 2020.
The products has the establishment number "P-13456" printed on the back of the resealable bag and was shipped to retail locations nationwide.
Consumers who have purchased the product can return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.