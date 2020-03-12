FORSYTH Co., GA (CBS46)-A Forsyth County man is facing a series of charges after driving a U-Haul and leading police on a high speed chase.
According to a Facebook post from Forsyth County Sheriff officials, on Sunday, March 8, police responded to the Wal Mart on Atlanta Highway in reference to a shoplifting.
When officers arrived, they located a suspect who allegedly fled away at a high rate of speed in a U-Haul tuck on GA 400, police wrote.
Deputies placed spike strips on the road and the suspect’s truck reportedly came to a stop .
Moments later, police arrested the suspect and he is facing numerous charges, including theft by shoplifting and possession of cocaine.
To see the police chase, please click: https://bit.ly/2wTHR0M.
