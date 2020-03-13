ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) U-Haul says they'll step up to help out college students affected by the coronavirus. With that in mind, the company will extend 30 days of free self-storage at U-Haul owned-and-operated facilities to help those impacted by schedule changes at their universities.
The free month applies to new customers with college IDs and is subject to availability.
“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” said U-Haul President John Taylor. “More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
With many colleges and universities evacuating campuses nationwide, U-Haul is helping students with the early Spring moving rush.
Click here for more information.
