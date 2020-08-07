WASHINGTON (CBS46/CNN) -- The economy showed signs of life with the unemployment rate dropping in July, despite a surge in COVID-19. But the numbers were nowhere near a recovery as the unemployment rate has risen 6.7 percent since February.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the unemployment rate fell by 0.9 percentage points to 10.2 percent and the number of unemployed persons fell by 1.4 million to 16.3 million for the United States. However, 16.3 million Americans remained on unemployment insurance in the month.
According to the federal numbers, the unemployment rate dropped for all groups except for Black Americans which was little change over the last month. Among the unemployed, those who were jobless less than five weeks increased by 364,000; those unemployed for 15-26 weeks rose by 4.6 million; and those jobless for 27 weeks or more remained unchanged. The group that saw the best number was those jobless for 5 to 14 weeks, which fell by 6.3 million in July.
Still, the labor force participation rate remained essentially unchanged in July following increases in May and June at 61.4 percent. And, the number of persons who usually work part-time rose by 803,000 in July while those who normally work full-time remained unchanged.
The Labor Department said those who were not in the labor force, but who did want a job dropped slightly to 7.7 million. That number is 2.8 million would-be workers higher than in February. But, these people are not counted as unemployed because "they were not actively looking for work during the last four weeks or were unavailable to take a job." This is often referred to as the U-6 unemployment rate.
Looking at the U-6 unemployment rate, it's also down, but still stands at roughly 16.8 percent for July, which is more than double the rate from July 2019.
Wednesday's ADP employment report, which is the private-sector equivalent of the jobs report and based on a different survey, disappointed expectations -- dramatically. The report showed only 167,000 jobs added in July, compared with 1.5 million expected.
Another government jobs survey, from the Census Bureau, indicated a decline in jobs last month.
Not all sectors are recovering at the same pace. There might be more layoffs in the hospitality industry as some states pause their reopening plans, but other areas of the economy, such as manufacturing and construction, may have added jobs.
Lawmakers are billions of dollars apart
The pressure remains on lawmakers in Washington to respond. Politicians will jump on the report to show either the improvements in the jobs market or how many people remain out of work.
With a more positive number from the BLS, Republicans may be ready to dig in and refuse any increase in their offers for additional aid for the American public. Last week, Democrats and Republicans were literally billions apart in their proposals.
A key point of contention is the $600 weekly federal booster to regular unemployment benefits, which expired last week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier this week "if the unemployment goes down, then that number can go down." Many Republicans argue that the $600 benefit keeps people from returning to work, while Democrats say that workers are staying home because it's not yet safe to return to work or because they have to focus on child care.
Job postings are still about 18% below where they were at the same time last year, even though the trend has improved since the spring, Bunker said.
Economists believe that may people who have lost their jobs will return to work as the economy recovers, but a lot of positions won't come back for a very long time, if at all.
