LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) — The U.S. Army soldier accused of killing a pregnant woman and their unborn child has been extradited to Georgia.
Alonza Dargan Jr. was arrested in North Carolina after 29-year-old Akeila Ware was found unresponsive in a bullet-riddled car on Highway 18 in Troup County in early October.
ORIGINAL STORY: Father arrested in murder of Troup County woman, unborn child
He is now being held in the Troup County Jail, according to the sheriff.
Dargan was arrested in Cumberland County. According to authorities, Ware and Dargan went to school together.
Ware left behind 5 other children.
