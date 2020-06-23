ATLANTA (CBS46)– Federal officials said they thwarted a massive drug pipeline ran from a several prisons in Georgia.
While serving time in state prison for drug trafficking, Jesus Sanchez-Morales reportedly admitted to federal investigators he brokered drug transactions throughout the metro-Atlanta area using an illegal cell phone, officials wrote.
The U.S. Attorney’s office noted, while behind bars, Sanchez-Morales and several others arranged to have drugs shipped from Mexico to Atlanta.
“These prison brokers relied on an organized cadre of lieutenants and footmen outside of prison to store, package and distribute multiple varieties of illegal drugs using drug stash houses”, officials wrote.
In addition, there were threats of violence to people who did not cooperate, and investigators even reportedly foiled a plot by the inmates to have a person killed.
Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division commented, “DEA is fully committed to pursuing criminals who sell drugs, whether they’re selling them on the streets or inside a prison. This high-level drug trafficker was the “ring-leader” who orchestrated a number of drug transactions throughout metropolitan Atlanta while incarcerated. Consequently, his criminal acts landed him even more deserving time in prison.”
According to investigators, at least 18 firearms were seized, along with more than 175 kilograms of methamphetamine, 25 gallons of liquid methamphetamine, 12,000 fentanyl pills, as well as kilogram-quantities of fentanyl powder, heroin and marijuana.
In addition, agents also dismantled two methamphetamine conversion laboratories and seized $343,000 in cash.
Throughout the conspiracy, Sanchez-Morales was frequently referred to as “Patron,” or boss. Thirty-nine participants in total were indicted as part of this conspiracy and charged with a combination of drug, gun, and money laundering offenses.
Additionally, officials noted the following defendants have been convicted to date before U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May as part of this case:
• Enrique Rodriguez Govea, a/k/a Gordo, 24, of Atlanta, Georgia, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
• Daniel Gonzalez, a/k/a Burro, 28, of Fairburn, Georgia, has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
• Edgar Ochoa-Martinez, a/k/a Michoacano, 35, of Georgia, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
• Rafael Alvarez, a/k/a Rafa, 64, of Montgomery, Alabama, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
• Emmanuel DeSantos Nieto, a/k/a Duy, 26, of Union City, Georgia, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
• Benjamin Villareal Perez, a/k/a Durango, 42, of Georgia, has been sentenced to 19 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
• Sentencing for Cristian Hernandez-Lovo, a/k/a Zipote, 28, of Atlanta, Georgia, is set for July 7, 2020.
• August Mario Castillo, 52, of Fairburn, Georgia, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
• Leonardo Rosas, 27, of Fairburn, Georgia, has been sentenced to six years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
• Shelly Class, 40, of Atlanta, Georgia, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
• David Chavez-Ortiz, 49, of Montgomery, Alabama, has been sentenced to four years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
• Sentencing for Samantha Fagundes, 24, of Union City, Georgia, is set for June 29, 2020.
• Sentencing for Salvador Valencia-Zavala, 58, an inmate at Dooly State Prison in Unadilla, Georgia, has yet to be set.
• Sentencing for Aszavious Anderson, a/k/a Guapachoso, 43, of Atlanta, Georgia, is set for August 25, 2020.
• Sentencing for Erin Bella Cortez, 32, of Dallas, Georgia, is set for August 5, 2020.
• Sentencing for Allison Daniel, 43, of Covington, Georgia, is set for August 13, 2020.
Sixteen additional defendants have been arraigned and are awaiting trial:
• Juan Torres Chavez, 48, an inmate at Dooly State Prison in Unadilla, Georgia;
• Juan Ramirez, a/k/a Mene, 27, an inmate at Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Georgia;
• Martin Maldonado, 38, an inmate at Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Georgia;
• Joseph Dominic Edwards, 43, of Batesburg, South Carolina;
• Jaime Chavez, a/k/a Nasty, 32, of College Park, Georgia;
• Jordan Bowers, 33, of Red Bank, Tennessee;
• Lilia Martinez Rodriguez, a/k/a Lilly, a/k/a Maria, 58, of Atlanta, Georgia;
• Jesus Molina-Ortiz, a/k/a Oso, 45, of Fairburn, Georgia;
• Jamar Tyrone Zanders, 31, of Columbus, Georgia;
• Jason Garcia-Lara, a/k/a Gordo, 24, of Atlanta, Georgia:
• Taurus Basil Stephens, 27, of Vidalia, Georgia;
• Aricus Cantrell Holloway, 36, of Columbus, Georgia;
• Antwonette Jarnez Thomas, 21, of Conyers, Georgia;
• Raheem Jamal Morris, a/k/a Black, 31, of Lithia Springs, Georgia;
• Marvin Gaye Banks, 48, of Cartersville, Georgia;
• Alejandro Vazquez-Lopez, a/k/a Micho, 24, of Mexico.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the following individuals have been charged as part of the drug conspiracy but has not yet been apprehended:
• Eusebio Panigua-Paz, a/k/a Margaro, 50, of Mexico.
• Five other defendants remain at large.
