ATLANTA (CBS46)—12 people are facing mortgage fraud charges in connection to an alleged fraud scheme spanning more than four years.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the alleged scheme went on for over four years and involved the approval of more than 100 mortgages based on fabricated documents and false information.
“These defendants allegedly used their knowledge of the real estate lending process to manipulate the system for their own benefit,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Mortgage fraudsters threaten the soundness of the real estate market in our community. We will investigate and charge anyone who takes advantage of our mortgage lending system for their own personal gain.”
The individuals allegedly submitted fraudulent loan applications in order to get mortgage lenders to fund mortgages.
Listing agents Eric Hill and Robert Kelske allegedly told unqualified homebuyers what type of assets they needed to claim to have in the bank, and the type of employment and income they needed to submit in their documents, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Next, Fawziyyah Connor and Stephanie Hogan allegedly altered the homebuyer’s bank statements to inflate assets and create bank entries reflecting false deposit from an employer, officials said.
“Other participants in the scheme then acted as employment verifiers and responded to phone calls or emails from lenders to falsely verify the homebuyers’ employment. Defendants Jerod Little, Renee Little, Maurice Lawson, Todd Taylor, Paige McDaniel and Donald Fontenot acted as employment verifiers. Hill and Kelske coordinated the creation and submission of the false information so that the lies to the lenders were consistent”, U.S. Attorney officials reported.
The following defendants have been charged as part of these conspiracies:
• Eric Hill, 50, of Tyrone, Georgia (charged by Information)
• Robert Kelske, 52, of Smyrna, Georgia
• Fawziyyah Connor, 41, of Tyrone, Georgia
• Stephanie Hogan, 57, of Norcross, Georgia
• Jerod Little, 42, of McDonough, Georgia
• Renee Little, 33, of McDonough, Georgia
• Maurice Lawson, 36, of Powder Springs, Georgia
• Todd Taylor, 54, of Fairburn, Georgia
• Paige McDaniel, 49, of Stockbridge, Georgia
• Donald Fontenot, 52, of Locust Grove, Georgia (charged by Information)
• Anthony Richard, 44, of Locust Grove, Georgia
• Cephus Chapman, 49, of Warner Robins, Georgia
