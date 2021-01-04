Byung J. “Bjay” Pak, the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta resigned his job as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Monday.
“It has been the greatest honor of my professional career to have been able to serve my fellow citizens as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia," Pak said in the release. "I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent, and to provide justice for my fellow citizens in a fair, effective and efficient manner. I am grateful to President Trump and the United States Senate for the opportunity to serve, and to former Attorneys General Sessions and Barr for their leadership of the Department."
Typically, U.S. Attorneys offer their resignations when the president who nominated them leaves office. However, Pak’s sudden departure left open the question of why he decided to make the decision to step down.
The news came less than 24 hours after the release of a call between President Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that call, the president asked the secretary of state to “find” votes to help him overturn the certified election results. Trump also referred to investigations that have shown no widespread voter fraud saying, “You have your never-Trumper U.S. attorney there.”
Pak was sworn in as U.S. attorney in the Atlanta-based Northern District of Georgia in October 2017 after having been appointed by Trump. Pak was a Republican state lawmaker from 2011 to 2017, had previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2002 to 2008 and was working in private practice at the time of his appointment.
A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond Monday to questions from the Associated Press about what sparked Pak’s sudden resignation or whether acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen had sought the departure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.