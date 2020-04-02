CUMMING, GA (CBS46)—A Cumming man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of attempting to use explosives set fire to the White House.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Hasher Jallal Taheb, 23, of Cumming, entered a plea agreement spend the next 15 years in federal prison.
“Taheb planned to conduct a terrorist attack on the White House as part of what he claimed was his obligation to engage in jihad,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers.
According to the U.S. Attorney’ s office, in March 2018, a member of the community alerted the FBI that Taheb had become radicalized and was planning to travel aboard.
In a court hearing, the FBI stated they believed Taheb was planning an attack on the White House, the Statue of Liberty, and the Lincoln Memorial as a part of Taheb’s desire to engage in “jihad”, the press release said.
Undercover agents reportedly met with Taheb in January 2019 and Taheb produced sketches of the White House and described the types of weapon and explosives he was going to use in the attack, the release stated.
Taheb was arrested on January 16, 2019 https://bit.ly/347NR2D after he arrived at a prearranged location where he expected to get semi-automatic assault rifles, explosive devices, and an anti-tank weapon, the U.S. Attorney's office reported.
Sentencing for Taheb is scheduled for June 23, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.