ATLANTA (CBS46)—A man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Alfonzo Jamal Lewis, 35, of Albany, trafficked five kilograms of cocaine in 2015.
Federal and state law enforcement partners “outstanding work resulted in the seizure of a half-million dollars’ worth of cocaine and a lengthy term of imprisonment for a career drug dealer,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.
According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: On multiple occasions in late 2015, Lewis traveled from southwest Georgia to the Atlanta metro area and purchased bulk amounts of cocaine.
Federal officials said Lewis intended to purchase the cocaine in metro Atlanta and then sell the drugs in Albany.
In August 2015, agents saw Lewis entering and exiting a drug stash house in Decatur, but the agents did not attempt an arrest.
In December 2015, agents observed Lewis entering and exiting another drug stash house in East Point.
After spotting Lewis in December 2015, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol stopped Lewis’s vehicle for speeding while Lewis was traveling back to Albany from East Point.
A deputy sheriff recovered five kilograms of highly pure cocaine from the backseat and arrested Lewis.
After a three-day trial, Lewis was convicted on February 5, 2020 of both charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.