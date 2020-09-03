ATLANTA (CBS46)—Four men are serving federal prison sentences after pleading guilty to massive drug distribution charges.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Roberto Garza-Mendez, Shadarrian Grimes, Euklides Gonzalez-Hernandez, and Johnathan Pena have been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Garza-Mendez and Grimes confessed to having trafficked 200 kilograms of cocaine together during a ten-year span, a U.S. Attorney spokesman announced.
The U.S. Attorney’s office reported DEA agents learned the date and time that Garza-Mendez intended to sell several kilograms of cocaine to Grimes.
DEA agents and Georgia State Patrol officers then reportedly followed Garza-Mendez from his home, stopped his car during a traffic stop, and seized cocaine and a loaded firearm.
Later, agents searched Garza-Mendez’s home and found additional kilograms of cocaine, $18,000 in cash, and a loaded rifle, the U.S. Attorney announced.
Next, agents searched Grimes’ home and found $36,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded pistol.
“Garza-Mendez – an illegal alien twice removed from the United States – and Grimes confessed that they had trafficked 200 kilograms of cocaine with each other for more than a decade. Grimes further confessed that he purchased his Suwanee home and other assets, such as diamond watches and a luxury vehicle, with proceeds from the sale of cocaine he obtained from Garza-Mendez”, the U.S. Attorney reported.
In addition Garza-Mendez and Grimes' arrests, U.S. Attorney officials said they arrested and sentenced two other suspected drug traffickers connected to the drug operation:
• Roberto Garza-Mendez, 34, of Norcross, Georgia, was sentenced to sixteen years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.
• Shadarrian Grimes, 49, of Suwanee, Georgia, was sentenced to twelve years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
• Euklides Gonzalez-Hernandez, 41, of Conyers, Georgia, was sentenced to five years, three months in prison.
• Johnathan Pena, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was sentenced to two years, four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
All four defendants previously pleaded guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office reported.
As part of their sentences, the court ordered the defendants’ illegally-acquired assets to be forfeited to the United States.
Garza-Mendez and Gonzalez-Hernandez will be deported to Mexico following their terms of imprisonment, according to officials.
