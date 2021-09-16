ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pushing for support of a proposed amendment that aims to change how votes are cast in state and local election.
"There is an alarming trend around the country of allowing non-citizens to vote in our elections," the state secretary began.
Raffensperger said the 'citizens-only amendment' was part of his campaign promise and that he intends to fulfill it.
"Ensuring that only American citizens are voting in Georgia's election is an important part of this," Raffensperger said.
US citizens are currently the only people allowed to vote in Georgia's elections. Raffensperger argued that other states have expanded voting to legal immigrants and green card holders in their local elections and that Georgia needs to take action so that the same doesn't happen in the peach state.
The amendment, if passed, would bar all non-U.S. citizens, including taxpaying legal immigrants, from voting in Georgia, both on a state and local level.
The petition calls for a more clear vocabulary in Georgia's constitution to include "only U.S. Citizens."
Christopher Arps, President of Americans for Citizen Voting, clarified that the group was not against immigration and supports a legal path to citizenship.
We applaud green card holders for coming to this country legal and doing everything proper, but they should not be awarded the right to vote until they become citizens. Voting is a privilege."
The full news conference can be watched below:
